Lions giving Jannie du Plessis all the space he needs after family tragedy

Johannesburg - Former Springbok prop Jannie du Plessis has been at training with the Emirates Lions this week, but will in all probability not be selected this week for the Joburg-based team’s United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Cardiff Rugby, according to the union.

“It has been an emotional week for the Lions,” said CEO of the Lions Rugby Company, Rudolf Straeuli, in a media briefing on Tuesday.

“Jannie came to training on (Monday) and as a squad we are very close to Jannie and the family. We are giving Jannie and the family enough space and assistance to deal with it. I don’t think he will be involved in the team coming up this Sunday, but he might be at the game.”

Straeuli also explained that there is no set time-frame for Du Plessis to return to action and that that decision will ultimately be decided by the prop and Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen. His participation in this weekend’s match, if any, will also be further discussed between the two later this week.