Lions out to maintain attack approach against Racing 92

Johannesburg - The Lions plan on sticking to their current approach when they host Racing 92 this weekend in a tasty Challenge Cup clash, despite the pressure that comes with knockout rugby. The Joburgers are on a fine four-match winning streak in all competitions, including three on the trot in the United Rugby Championship. Recent victories against Glasgow Warriors, the Bulls and Benetton in that tournament have been huge morale-boosters. Added to that, the Currie Cup team also managed a win last Friday against the Griffons

In the URC matches, the Lions have endeavoured to win the battle up front and have not been afraid to run with ball-in-hand at pace. It was especially notable in Treviso last weekend where the Lions made good use of their powerful and fleet-footed loose forwards – specifically Emmanuel Tshituka and Francke Horn – to roam in the backline in an effort to dominate the contact point against Benetton. It worked a treat as Tshituka scored two of the four tries, while Horn completed a spectacular try assist that resulted in Rabz Maxwane dotting down untouched. Maxwane’s try was especially pleasing to watch, as it started deep in the Lions 22 in the 64th minute. ALSO READ: Stormers coach John Dobson is wary of Harlequins’ high-risk game

Slick passing, good handling and running with intent at the gainline characterised the movement, and the outcome was an opportunity that could be scribbled down in the try of the season column. It is this approach that assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher – whose portfolio concentrates on the team’s attacking play – insisted will be on display against Racing 92’s 28-player touring squad that has impressive Test experience and depth. “From our point of view, there is a good buzz in the camp,” said Loubscher.

“We took a lot of confidence out of the last few games in terms of getting momentum. This week, we just see it as another game. “The big thing for us is to take one more step forward and play our style. We want to make sure that we force our strengths onto them. ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi says he won’t make the Springbok team on current form

“We know they are a team that are off the cuff, and that they can create something out of nothing. Defensively for us, we will have to make sure we handle that. “They have a long kicking game and how we are going to deal with that is to make sure our back-field is organised. Maybe we can put them under pressure with our style – ball-in-hand – and with our kicking game. “The biggest mistake we can make, when you play an important game like this, is to move away from your strengths. We are going to stick to what has worked for us over the last few games.

“It is ball-in-hand, but it will also come down to decision making. If they put us under pressure with a great defence, then our kicking game must come into play. “If they don’t allow us to play around the fringes, then there must be space somewhere else.” The kicking game, in particular, could be an extremely important tactic in the match-up. Racing 92 use that option to put their opponents under pressure and statistically, when comparing the two teams, are more likely to go for that route than their hosts this weekend.

If dealt with correctly, it could open up the Lions’ options on the counter. “If you look at the way their national team plays, you can definitely see that influence is filtering down into their clubs,” Loubscher said. “We need to prepare for a massive kicking game, but also prepare for a team that is willing to run from their own 22. It is hard to prepare for that.”