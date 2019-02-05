Maties players at the Danie craven Stadium on Monday. Photo: Maties High Performance on facebook

CAPE TOWN – Three out of four hosts in the opening round of the FNB Varsity Cup used their home ground advantage to the utmost on Monday, with UCT, UP-Tuks and Maties scoring victories. UCT hosted newcomers UWC at the Green Mile for the opening Varsity Cup match in a tense tug-of-war game, with the Ikey Tigers securing a 32-24 win.

UP-Tuks were made to work hard for their 23-6 (halftime 8-3) victory against the CUT Ixias in their Round One clash at the Tuks Rugby Stadium.

Maties battled past a fierce Wits team at the Danie Craven in Stellenbosch, winning 33-17.

NWU withstood UJ and the rain as they emerged victorious in their season-opener, winning 23-8 at UJ Rugby Stadium in the only match where the visiting team could claim a victory.

Scorers in the four matches (HT score in brackets):

UCT 32 (14): Tries: Tumi Mogoje (5 point try), Stef de Gouveia (5 point try), Cuan Hablutzel (7 point try), Michael Brink (7 point try). Conversions: Darian Hock (4)

UWC 24 (7): Tries: Kurt-Lee Arendse (5 point try), Tristan Leyds (5-point try), Andre Manuel (5 point try). Conversions: Lyle Hendricks (3). Penalty: Lyle Hendricks (1).

UP-Tuks 23 (8): Tries: Stephan Smit, Ciaran Dayaram, Wian van Niekerk. Penalties: De Beer (2).

CUT 6 (3): Penalties: Marc Morrison, Heinrich Bitzi.

Maties 33 (17): Tries: HJ Luus (2), Logan Boonzaaier (7 point try). Conversations: Jordan Chait (2). Penalties: Chait (4)

Wits 17 (12): Tries: Krappies van den Berg, CJ Conradie (2). Conversations: Christian Humphries

UJ 8 (0): Tries: Cyprian Nkomo. Penalty: Jeanluc Cilliers.

NWU 23 (14): Tries: Louis Van Der Westhuizen, Pienaar Van Niekerk, Lungelo Gosa. Conversions: Schalk Hugo (3).

