FILE - Montpellier's South African scrumhalf Cobus Reinach runs with the ball during their French Top 14 rugby union match against La Rochelle at the GGL stadium in Montpellier, southern France on May 8, 2021. Photo: Sylvain Thomas/AFP
Montpellier boosted by return of Springbok star Cobus Reinach

Montpellier – South Africa scrum-half Cobus Reinach is set to make his Top 14 season bow for Montpellier on Saturday having finished his Rugby Championship campaign.

The 31-year-old played in the world champions' thrilling 31-29 win over the All Blacks last weekend.

His return to face Bordeaux-Begles will be a huge boost for Montpellier coach Philippe Saint-Andre who has been without Benoit Paillaugue since the opening day of the season when the Frenchman suffered knee ligament damage.

Georgian back-up Gela Aprasidze suffered a shoulder injury against Toulouse three weeks ago.

Reinach's international half-back partner Handre Pollard, who played eight of South Africa's nine summer internationals, will be rested by Montpellier.

Italy's Paolo Garbisi is likely to start at fly-half on Saturday against Bordeaux.

