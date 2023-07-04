Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Munster ‘in a state of shock’ after staff member killed in tragic paragliding accident in Cape Town

Greig Oliver during a training session.

Greig Oliver was killed in a paragliding accident. Photo: @Munsterrugby

Published 2h ago

Share

Munster have expressed shock after staff member Greig Oliver was killed in a paragliding accident in Cape Town on Monday.

Oliver who has been the Elite Player Development Officer since 2011 was in the Mother City with his wife Fiona to support their son Jack and the Ireland U20s squad who are playing in the World Rugby U20 Championship.

The former Scottish international also held coaching roles with the Ireland U20s, the Munster ‘A’ side, and the province’s age-grade sides.

Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan conveyed his condolences after the passing of Oliver.

“On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

More on this

“We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

“Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

“He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field.

“May he rest in peace.”

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

MunsterRugby

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe