Munster ‘in a state of shock’ after staff member killed in tragic paragliding accident in Cape Town

Munster have expressed shock after staff member Greig Oliver was killed in a paragliding accident in Cape Town on Monday. Oliver who has been the Elite Player Development Officer since 2011 was in the Mother City with his wife Fiona to support their son Jack and the Ireland U20s squad who are playing in the World Rugby U20 Championship.

The former Scottish international also held coaching roles with the Ireland U20s, the Munster ‘A’ side, and the province’s age-grade sides. Munster Rugby CEO, Ian Flanagan conveyed his condolences after the passing of Oliver. “On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig’s wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

💔 Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our close friend & colleague Greig Oliver.



Our immediate thoughts are with Greig's wife Fiona, children Jack & Ciara, & the wider Oliver family.



May he rest in peace 🌹 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 3, 2023 “We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community. Our sincere condolences to the @Munsterrugby family on the passing of coach Greig Oliver. A sad day for rugby. pic.twitter.com/25CY7dVTIy — Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) July 4, 2023 “Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour. “He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field.