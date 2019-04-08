Maties in action against UCT in round 2 of the Varsity Cup. Photo: Photo: Kevin Sawyer / VarsityCup

CAPE TOWN – It’s that time again - the Varsity Cup playoffs. The University of Pretoria will host North-West University in the first semi-final this afternoon, before Stellenbosch University and the University of the Free State go head to head at the Danie Craven Stadium tonight.

Tuks will go into the first semi clash refreshed after coming off a bye and confident after thrashing Pukke 28-0 in Potchefstroom in round seven.

In the second semi-final of the day, Varsity Cup giants Maties will look to continue their try-scoring ways. They’ll also have a 59-14 result over Shimlas to take some confidence from.

And while both team have produced some stunners on the attacking front, the real match-up will be between the two generals - Shimlas and Junior Bok flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela and Varsity Cup top-points scorer and Maties general Jordan Chait.

Shimlas Henk Pretorius scoring a try for his team against UWC in the Varsity Cup. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

Maties captain Johan Momsen said that the team do have some injury concerns, though, but added that they are not too worried about it.

“The team is looking good, a few injuries but nothing that is going to put us out of contention,” Momsen said.

“After beating Shimlas last time, they can be dangerous because we know they had opportunities in that game that they just didn’t finish, so we have to be prepared for everything. They have hard runners and are a very unpredictable team, so we will need to be on top of our game on Monday.

“We are definitely looking out for their flyhalf (Dobela), he is quick and their play-maker, and we’ll put some pressure on him.”

Tuks vs Pukke

Kick-off: 4:45pm

Venue: Tuks Stadium

Maties vs Shimlas

Kick-off: 7pm

Venue: Danie Craven Stadium





Cape Times

