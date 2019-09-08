Tributes have been pouring in for Chester Williams. Photo: Adrian de Kock

CAPE TOWN – Parliaments sport, arts, and culture portfolio committee has added its voice to those paying tribute to former Springbok rugby wing Chester Williams, who died of a heart attack at the age of 49 on Friday. The committee was saddened by the untimely death of Williams, committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane said in a statement on Sunday.

The committee sent its condolences to the family, loved ones, and the rugby fraternity. Williams belonged to "a golden generation of rugby players who changed the history of South Africa", she said.

"The influence he had among teammates, and the people who did not know him, is immeasurable. The country and the rugby community expected a lot from him. He was a man who never tired to give back to the community through involvement with his foundation.

"Chester was pivotal in that all conquering 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok team. Our country needs men of Chester’s stature, honour, and commitment,” Dlulane said.

African News Agency (ANA)