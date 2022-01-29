Bulls too good for underwhelming Lions in Ellis Park United Rugby Championship clash

The Bulls, although certainly not clinical in the execution of all their chances, took their shots when it counted; while the Lions made far too many errors far too often when in possession to build any sustained threat.

For the first 20 minutes or so, the match was an arm-wrestle with both teams trading blows through the boots of Morne Steyn and Fred Zeilinga. In this specific early skirmish, however, it was the Bulls who came out on top. After a period of some good pressure, hooker Johan Grobbelaar mauled over the whitewash to open the visitors' try-scoring account to lead 13-3.

The Bulls should have scored a second moments later, but for the fumbling actions of Ruan Nortje on the line; and then a third went begging as PJ Botha did just enough to rip the ball out of Simphiwe Matanzima’s grip as he tried to cross the whitewash. The Bulls were in control now, pinning the host back in their own 22, with loosies Arno Botha and Marcell Coetzee dining on a healthy serving of ball at the breakdown.

Try as they might, the Lions could not escape their own half, and on those rare occasions that they did in the first half, they lacked the cutting edge to execute their plays. Therefore, there was an air of inevitability about the Bulls’ second try, the Pretorians camping on the Lions line and after a short defensive jostle, Embrose Papier sniping around the ruck to dive over the line.