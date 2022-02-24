Bulls unleash Arendse, Papier in must-win Zebre United Rugby Championship clash

Cape Town – The attacking intent is clear from the Bulls after they announced their team to take on Zebre in a must-win United Rugby Championship on Friday in Parma (7.30pm SA time kickoff). Coach Jake White made three changes to the starting side that went down 29-22 to the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in their last match two weeks ago.

With veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn banned for three matches for his dangerous tackle on Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am, Chris Smith has been brought in at No 10, as expected. But while Smith is a steady operator who uses his boot and passing game in equal measure, the two other new faces picked by White shows that the Bulls are hoping to push the envelope on attack and score a bonus-point victory by scoring four tries against a Zebre outfit that have lost all seven of their games – and are missing four Italy Test players due to the Six Nations. ALSO READ: Bulls forwards need to sort out scrums, breakdowns against Zebre

Kurt-Lee Arendse has been recalled at fullback after missing the Sharks clash with a shoulder problem, with David Kriel left behind in Pretoria for the Zebre clash. Despite the wet and windy conditions expected in Parma on Friday night, White will hope that Arendse can bring his sevens skills to the fore to spark a Bulls backline that hasn’t quite fired with ball-in-hand this season. The same applies to Embrose Papier, who replaces Zak Burger at scrumhalf, with a similar attack-minded reserve on the bench in the shape of Keagan Johannes, who will both look to unlock the Zebre defence.

🚨 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨



Introducing your Vodacom Bulls team to take on @ZebreRugby tomorrow night in Parma 💪



Who ya got? 👇 @Vodacom #URC #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/TpJ5RenIDZ — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 24, 2022 “We are looking forward to being back in action in the URC, following a week’s break after our previous match against the Sharks,” White said on Thursday.