Bulls will bring the heat to Ulster

Pretoria - There can be no denying right now that the Bulls are in a purple patch after taking their destiny in their own hands by dishing up some seriously impressive performances in recent weeks in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The Bulls are currently on a four-match winning streak having crushed Zebre away 45-7; weathered Munster 29-24; disposed of Scarlets 57-12; and then handsomely dismissed Dragons 55-20 this past weekend. They have found a vein of form seemingly at the right time and could yet build a serious assault on the top half of the URC standings.

Arguably, the biggest challenge of their recent run of form, however, lies before them when they host second-placed Ulster on Saturday at Loftus Versveld in the URC at 2pm. Beating the Irish outfit this weekend, and then repeating the feat away against the Stormers the next, could open up a whole range of possibilities for the men in blue. The URC is in its endgame now and the Bulls have five games remaining, three of which are at home – starting with Ulster; and then after their jaunt to Cape Town with clashes against Benetton and Glasgow – before making one final trip to Wales to play Ospreys in their last regular season fixture. ALSO READ: Stormers style bringing the best out of Leolin Zas in United Rugby Championship

They could foreseeably win all those matches, harvesting a maximum of 25 points that could see them finish on a healthy 62 points by season’s end. Currently, the Bulls occupy seventh on the log and in doing so, they have leapfrogged the Sharks to sit one point behind the Stormers in the SA conference – an important development. Of course, there is still much to come in the competition, its permutations plentiful, but beating Ulster could be the gateway to greater things. It is a consideration that Bulls hooker, and Man of the Match from the Dragons triumph, Johan Grobbelaar and his teammates will keenly be aware of this week as they prepare for the Irish giants.

“Ulster are a team that doesn’t go away,” Grobbelaar explained on Monday. “They are going to fight for 80 minutes and even longer, if necessary – we saw that last weekend (in their narrow loss to the Stormers). Every week we try to prepare as well as possible. “This week we are also going to do our best. Technically, we are good, but we know we are going to have to make a step up physically, as we saw last week.

“It is easy to fall into a trap,” the 24-year-old continued, “if you believe it is just going to happen when the overseas (teams) come over here and the altitude is just going to make it happen, the heat and that it is 2pm.

