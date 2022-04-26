Buy a ticket for DHL Stormers-Leinster clash for a price that costs less than 3 litres of petrol ...

Cape Town - The DHL Stormers have won seven consecutive home games to sit in second place on the Vodacom United Rugby Championship standings, with top-placed Leinster set to visit DHL Stadium on Saturday. It has been a remarkable run from Head Coach John Dobson's team, to set up a table-topping clash with the Irish giants, who have won the title a record eight times, this weekend.

Tickets for the showdown with Leinster are on sale from the Ticketpro website or any Spar or Engen from just R50. CLICK HERE to book your ticket now. The Faithful will be there in numbers, with an electric atmosphere expected on and off the field for this titanic clash.

With just two matches left in the regular season, the DHL Stormers are aiming for another big performance in front of the Faithful at DHL Stadium on Saturday before they travel to Wales to face Scarlets in their last match ahead of the playoffs.

A finish in the top four will earn them a home quarter-final at DHL Stadium, where they have proven to be formidable this season. Dobson was full of praise for the way his team took control of their game against Glasgow Warriors in the second half on Friday. Glasgow had come into the game in third place on the standings, but the DHL Stormers overwhelmed the Scottish outfit in the second half, scoring three tries after half-time to secure a crucial bonus point win which propelled them to second place.

"That second half was probably our best performance of this whole campaign," Dobson said.

One of the hallmarks of the performance was the free-flowing rugby which has become a feature of their dominance in recent weeks. "We have got a really big, abrasive pack and some real x-factor, so we work hard on the offloads," Dobson explained. The focus now shifts to the challenge that top-placed Leinster will present in what should be a blockbuster encounter at DHL Stadium on Saturday. The team wants to see the Faithful in the stands waving their DHL Stormers flags for what should be a match to remember.