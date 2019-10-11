Tian Schoeman helped the Cheetahs to a win over Munster. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

BLOEMFONTEIN – The Cheetahs continued their merry Pro14 way with a commanding 40-16 win over Munster at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday night. If the match was in the balance at the break then by the time the full-time whistle was blown there was no doubt.

The Cheetahs shone in Franco Smith’s last game as he makes way for Hawies Fourie. The home side coasted to their fourth win as the scored six tries. Ox Nche scored early in the first half before Junior Pokomela with eight minutes to play. Only the boot of Tyler Bleyendaal kept the visitors in the contest.

The second half was one-way traffic as the Cheetahs dominated every facet of play and ran rampant throughout the remainder of the contest.

Three-time Pro14 champions Munster mustered just a single try through Dan Goggin albeit a consolation effort in the 74th minute.