Cheetahs utility back Clayton Blommetjies reportedly set to join Stormers

Cape Town — Free State Cheetahs utility back Clayton Blommetjies will reportedly be joining the Stormers at the end of the year.
According to reports, the 31-year-old will touch down in Cape Town before the start of their 2022-23 United Rugby Championship campaign.
With Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant reportedly swopping the Stormers for Racing 92 at the end of the current season, Blommetjies — who played for the Cheetahs, the Bulls, Scarlets and Leicester Tigers — will fill the gap left by the star.
It will certainly be massive shoes to fill.
Gelant has been one of the top performers for the Stormers — who have won their last eight games at home — and has been key in their climb up the United Rugby Championship log.
The 26-year-old has been the men in blue and white’s starting No 15, with fellow Bok Damian Willemse doing duty at inside centre.
Western Province and the Stormers have been struggling since late last year to extend the 26-year-old's contract which ends in June this year.
It is believed that the Parisian club offered Gelant a salary in the region of R7.7 million per season.
At the weekend, the Stormers beat Irish giants Leinster 20-13 at Cape Town Stadium to secure their place in the URC top eight.
IOL Sport