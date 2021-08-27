Cheslin Kolbe officially joins Toulon

CAPE TOWN - Cheslin Kolbe has done it! The Springbok superstar has made the big move from Toulouse to another massive French club, Toulon. Kolbe was officially unveiled by Toulon on Friday morning, after the club president had already let the cat out of the bag on Thursday.

The decision to move to the south of France continues Kolbe's remarkable growth in Europe, where he also became a Springbok after being ignored for years while at Western Province and the Stormers. He made his Bok Test debut in 2018 against Australia, and scored a try in his second Test against the All Blacks, and has not looked back since. Merci Beaucoup @StadeToulousain ❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/moTyyQOHid — Cheslin Kolbe (@Cheslin_Kolbe11) August 27, 2021 Kolbe played a starring role and scored an unforgettable try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final victory against England in Yokohama, and raised the stakes even higher upon his return to Toulouse.

They won the French Top 14 title and the European Champions Cup last season, before he rejoined the Boks, pulling off another incredible piece of play to score a sensational try against the British and Irish Lions. Now the Toulon deal has come about, although he may only turn out for his new club in December due to Springbok commitments. The French media gave reported that the 27-year-old is set to be bought out of his Toulouse contract for €1.8 million (over R30 million), and is likely to earn around €1 million per year at Toulon (about R17.5 million), making him one of the top earners in the sport.