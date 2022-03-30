Curwin Bosch backed to do the business for Sharks against Dragons

Durban - It is Curwin Bosch or bust for the Sharks after the flyhalf was backed for Friday night’s United Rugby Championship match against the Dragons in Durban (7.30pm), and now it is time for him to repay the faith shown in him. The 24-year-old’s presence in the Sharks team was much discussed and debated after the 21-5 defeat to Edinburgh in atrocious conditions last week but he continues on Friday and, in fairness, he probably is the best option for Sean Everitt at this point with, neither Tito Bonilla nor Boeta Chamberlain bashing the flyhalf door down.

Story continues below Advertisment

And then there is the nagging fact that Bosch is one of the most talented players in the country and prior to Covid-19, when the Sharks were topping Super Rugby, he was playing so well that there was talk of him regaining his place in the greater Springbok squad. So there is a feeling that surely he's going to come right at some point. ALSO READ: Edinburgh bank on smash and grab approach in Lions URC clash

Everitt was asked about Bosch in the press conference in which he named a side that has a number of rotational changes, including the benching of Siya Kolisi for Currie Cup captain James Venter. “There is a lot of talk about Curwin at this stage,” Everitt agreed. “What we need to be is factual: His kicking has been really good for us up until last week. Against Zebre he kicked six out of six. He controlled that game really well and he attacked well. “Last weekend, he missed two touch kicks and two kicks at goal but if you look at his kicking statistics, they are the best we have. As far as his game management is concerned, he showed class last week — he managed the game well in tough conditions to the point that we won 65 percent territory.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Then there is the leadership he brings during the week which is important and nobody else sees,” Everitt explained. “He is performing well at training and we think he is the right guy to get us through on Friday night.” Another big talking point around the Shark is the continued absence of Sbu Nkosi, the Springbok who has been linked with amove to the Bulls. Everitt explained that there is nothing sinister about his omission from the team over the last month. “Sbu has health issues which are being treated at the moment,” the coach said. “ I am not at liberty to disclose what they are but they are health-related and he is on his way to recovery. Sbu has started training on an individual programme and should be joining the team on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Your 30 seconds glimpse at training🤙#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/hMhPeNbKw5 — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 30, 2022 Regarding the five changes to the starting lineup, Everitt said the rotation was premeditated.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is not as a consequence of the team losing, the guys did everything in their power to win that game and won most aspects of it,” he said. “We felt that next week would be five games in a row (with the same team) and I feel players start to fatigue after four games in a row, so this was the time to freshen it up after a tough three weeks.” Sharks team: 15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 James Venter, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Thomas du Toit (captain), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche Replacements: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Reniel Hugo, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Siya Kolisi, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain