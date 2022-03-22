Experience coming off the bench was crucial for Lions in win over Munster

Durban — At the end of the Lions’epic comeback defeat of Munster at the weekend, the face of replacement prop Ruan Dreyer said it all about the effort that went into stopping the team’s despairing slide in the United Rugby Championship. Dreyer, a former Springbok prop, was bloodied but by no means unbowed and scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys said he epitomised a gargantuan team effort.

“Ruan had a broken nose and he was dripping blood. When you see that you understand what the guys are putting in and the result is so much sweeter because of it,” said Redelinghuys, himself a former Springbok prop (eight caps). “I think that result against Munster is because we have been driving hard for all 15 guys on the field to have a job at all times, as well as the guys coming on,” Redelinghuys explained. “They are working extremely hard for each other and it is encouraging to see them get the reward. “At one point, we defended for 20 phases before a turnover and without giving away a penalty,” he said. “So it is not just a question of getting the set phases right — we are asking for more of the players. Getting the primary job right is a given and it is the secondary work that makes the team stronger — the off-the-ball work makes the difference and when you see that happening it makes you proud.”

Redenlinguys said that the experienced players coming off the bench such as Dreyer “give clarity as well as a massive work rate.” The Lions turn their URC attention to the visiting Ospreys this Friday night and Redelinghuys warns that the players must not think that one swallow makes a summer. “It is too early to stay whether we are getting back to the Lions team of old,” he cautioned. “We must just keep positive and continue to work hard to get ourselves into a position to perform really well. But what I can say is that the whole vibe is much improved. There is definitely a different feeling in the camp and you can feel greater energy.

Meanwhile, the Lions have named their team for Wednesday’s Currie Cup match against the Bulls at Emirates Airline Park (8pm) There is a return to action for speedster Boldwin Hansen after a month of injury and a first start of the season for exciting loose-forward Lindo Ncusane who will combine with Mark Snyman and the in-form Wits and former Lions U19 captain Cal Smid in the back row. The halfback pairing of Ginter Smuts and James Tedder, who did duty last week against the Griquas, will have the responsibility of steering the Lion’s attack.

Lions: 15 EW Viljoen 14 Boldwin Hansen 13 James Mollentze 12 Luke Rossouw 11 Zelinga Strydom 10 James Tedder 9 Ginter Smuts 8 Cal Smid 7 Lindo Ncusane 6 Mark Snyman 5 Simon Diniso 4 Linga Ncube 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye 2 Morne Brandon 1 Kayden Kiewit Substitutes: Ebot Buma, Jacque-Lois du Toit, Chergin Fillies/Kabous Bezuidenhout, Connor van Buuren, Sasko Ndlovu, Jurich Claasens, Tyler Bocks, Fred Zeilinga/Vaughen Isaacs. @MikeGreenway67

