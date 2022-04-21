Frans Malherbe returns to starting line-up for Stormers URC clash against Glasgow

Cape Town - There are two changes to the Stormers starting line-up for their United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors at Cape Town Stadium on Friday. John Dobson’s side will be looking to make it six consecutive wins when they host the Scottish outfit at 6.30pm on Friday.

Both changes to the starting team come in the forward pack, with Frans Malherbe back at tighthead prop and Junior Pokomela coming in at openside flank in the place of Deon Fourie, who is still recovering from a minor leg injury. Lock Salmaan Moerat and fullback Warrick Gelant will both make their return from injury from the bench, with front row forwards Ali Vermaak and JJ Kotze also among the replacements. Frans Malherbe and Junior Pokomela come into the starting line-up and Salmaan Moerat and Warrick Gelant are on the bench against Glasgow on Friday night.



Dobson said that his team are looking forward to playing in front of the Faithful again.

"Our last match was a special occasion with an incredible atmosphere at Cape Town Stadium, so we are all really looking forward to getting back into it after a short break. "It is fantastic to welcome back the likes of Salmaan and Warrick, while also keeping some continuity in the team. "We know that we are in for another real test, so the focus is on taking another step-up on Friday," he said.

Stormers team: 15 Damian Willemse 14 Seabelo Senatla 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Rikus Pretorius 11 Leolin Zas 10 Manie Libbok 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Evan Roos 7 Hacjivah Dayimani 6 Junior Pokomela 5 Marvin Orie 4 Adre Smith 3 Frans Malherbe 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain). Bench: 16 JJ Kotze 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Brok Harris 19 Salmaan Moerat 20 Ben-Jason Dixon 21 Nama Xaba 22 Paul de Wet 23 Warrick Gelant. @WynonaLouw