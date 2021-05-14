Get ready SA – A North v South Rainbow Cup final is on the cards!

JOHANNESBURG – After the disappointment of South Africa's franchises not being allowed to travel to Europe to play their European counterparts in the Rainbow Cup, it now seems highly likely that the best team from between Ireland, Italy, Wales, and Scotland will play the first-placed team from South Africa – either the Bulls, Lions, Sharks or Stormers next month.

The plan for the North v South final was announced late afternoon Friday by the Pro14 website.

"The Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup is set to culminate in an historic ‘North v South’ Final on June 19," the statement read, "so that the dual tournaments operating in Europe and South Africa will tie together to produce one winner.

"Planning is now at an advanced stage," the statement continued, "and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue. At this stage in the process it was important for teams, their fans, broadcasters and sponsors to hear of these developments ahead of this weekend’s Rainbow Cup games in Europe and South Africa."

The introduction of a final will give some much needed impetus for all teams involved to really get stuck in and push for a piece of silverware, and a tangible honour, especially in the league here in SA. Currently, the Sharks lead the SA standings, but have a massive clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versveld on Saturday that could see the Pretoria-based side move ahead of the coastal side.

Further details will be announced next week.

