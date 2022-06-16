It’s a privilege to coach against Bulls’ Jake White, says Stormers’ John Dobson

Cape Town — Stormers head coach John Dobson says it’s a privilege for him to coach against Jake White. The Stormers will host the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship Grand Final at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 7.30pm) after defeating Ulster and Leinster, respectively, in the semi-finals last week.

The game is of course a clash between the two biggest rugby rivals in South Africa, and that alone makes this all-South African final special. Speaking about the magnitude of the game, Dobson said: “I was asked whether this is the biggest game of my coaching career and it is. For Jake White, it probably isn’t. He has coached and won a World Cup and has earned enormous respect. For me, it’s almost a privilege to coach against someone of his stature. He has coached all over the world. “My mission is probably a little different. I want to coach Western Province and the Stormers. I grew up here, to me this is not a coaching contract. I haven’t travelled the world or got the track record he has. He has coached in bigger games than this, but for me, this means the world.”

Few would forget the 2010 Super Rugby final between the Bulls and the Stormers at Orlando Stadium in 2010, and when it comes to the Stormers players, two men who would probably have the clearest - but perhaps not the fondest - memories are prop Brok Harris and utility forward Deon Fourie. Fourie came off the bench at hooker in that game. Now, the master poacher is a sure starter in what will be his 100th game. How much more special can it get? “They are different,” Dobson said about the heavily-experienced duo. “Brokkie just has this quiet confidence and aura. I do feel bad in that he only got three-and-a-half minutes last week. We pushed Kitsie (Steven Kitshoff) too deep again but, still, Brokkie came off as if he had played 60 minutes and was happy as can be. For him, it’s never about Brokkie, it’s about whatever the team needs.

“Whereas Deon is vocal. He is up for this one. He speaks to the team in every circle. He reminds them about how important the game is, what’s needed, about staying on task. It’s almost a fairy tale. He comes out here, will play his 100th game, and gets chosen for the Springbok squad. The planets are aligning for him, we just need one more to get in line.” @WynonaLouw IOL Sport