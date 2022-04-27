It’s been a great learning curve - Julian Redelinghuys on Lions’ URC season

Johannesburg - The Emirates Lions’ United Rugby Championship (URC) season might be coming to a close, but the lessons gleaned and the experiences encountered this past year in the newfangled tournament, will form an important building-block for the Joburgers going forward, according to Julian Redelinghuys. Sporting his now famous bucket hat, and looking smart in the coaching red of the Joburg-based team; the former Springbok prop and current scrum-coach for the Lions earlier this week discussed with a smile, a chuckle and some deep introspection what new wisdom they as a coaching and player group have encountered in the first true season of the URC.

“It has been a great learning curve,” Redelinghuys said with a trademark chortle, while teasingly looking at a watch-less-wrist. “We have seen so many different pictures. If you think back to the last couple of years, we only played against the Bulls, the Stormers, the Sharks; and so many times over and over again, so you have had this similar picture all the time. ALSO READ: Bulls embracing pressure in URC playoff race, says captain Marcell Coetzee

“Whereas now, we have scrummed against 15 different packs - and there are reserves in-and-out the whole time – so you get some many different pictures. There really is a long list of things that we have learnt, which is great for the guys. “We just had a chat now between the front-rows on what (Connacht) did against us and how we can neutralise that again from what we have seen from Benetton. They do come with smart tricks to almost nullify your scrum; and they do it really well. “In South Africa, it is almost always guys going flat out at every scrum, whereas (the European teams) have little nuances as to how to influence the scrum.”

Despite the protestation from the European outfits to the contrary, there has been a measure of gamesmanship employed in South Africa, especially on the Highveld, which has seen visiting teams slow down proceedings to manage the pace of the game. It occurred again in the recent 33-30 loss to Connacht, where the Irish took every opportunity to stop the game and collect their collective breaths. Redelinghuys and Co have watched on in admitted frustration, but the 32-year-old also declared that the Lions will learn how to combat those tactics. “It is definitely something that we would have picked up now in our first season in the URC and I definitely think it is something that we can improve on … if you look at those teams, they have a lot of internationals whereas in South Africa, at the moment, our dynamic is a little bit different.

“They’ve got the guys with Test knowledge bringing that into the provincial sides. It is a reason how they can introduce that into their teams. For us, we have learnt so much and we are looking to implement it. “In a couple of weeks’ time, it will be South Africans first pre-season in a long time and that is where you normally install all of your new systems and things that you want to take forward.”

The Lions’ season in the URC now has only two matches left. On Saturday they play Italian outfit Benetton at Emirates Airline Park (kick-off 2pm), and finish their season in late May against Dragons away. Although they have no chance of making the Top 8, Redelinghuys insisted that their work this season is not done.