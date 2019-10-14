JOHANNESBURG – Toyota Cheetahs coach Franco Smith ended his tenure with the Free State franchise on a high with the team winning their first three matches of the Guinness PRO14 competition.
Smith handed Hawies Fourie the keys to the team on Monday to take up the Italian national coaching position.
“It’s Hawies’ team now, and compliments must go to the coaching staff and players for believing in what we set out to do,” Smith said. “If they didn’t buy into the vision, then we wouldn’t be where we are. I’m grateful for the hard work they put in.
“With their ability to adapt, they are growing as individuals. That is what this team needs, to keep growing to get better, especially away from home.”
The start of a new chapter.— Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) October 14, 2019
Hawies Fourie officially taking over the reigns.@ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/0RbXVeXyR8