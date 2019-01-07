Coach Deon Davids' Kings lost their first Pro14 match of 2019 against Edinburgh on Saturday. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Southern Kings were given a Pro14 series rugby lesson by Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday when they lost in the 38-0 in one of the most one-sided matches in this competition. The writing was on the wall for the South Africans as early as the 10th minute when the home side scored their third try of the match. There was no coming back from this hammering early on as coach Deon Davids could only watch his side being battered and bruised by a determined Edinburgh.

Fullback Dougie Fife got the scoreboard moving as early as the 3rd minute when he crossed for a try (5-0). Flyhalf Simon Hickey converted (7-0). Two tries by rightwing Darcy Graham, with one converted by Hickey, gave the home side a commanding lead of 19-0.

The Kings tried fighting back by kicking for lineouts when they were given penalties. This tactic did not bring any success, as the visitors were just not disciplined enough to bother Edinburgh.

The Kings’ speedsters fullback Masixole Banda, rightwing Michael Makase and leftwing Yaw Penxe never saw much of the ball. The visitors just made too many mistakes when in possession

Edinburgh secured their bonus point just before the interval when prop Rory Sutherland scored (24-0) his team’s fourth try. Hickey converted to bring the halftime score to 26-0.

In the second half, it was the same story with the Kings struggling to build momentum. Sutherland came close but dropped the ball with the tryline at his mercy.

In the 45th minute, prop Simon Bergham scored the fifth try for the home side, but the conversion was missed (31-0).

A sixth try came when replacement Cameron Fenton scored and Hickey converted (38-0). The Kings were totally outclassed and never really threatened the Edinburgh try line. The Kings are still without an away victory in this competition and will have to improve vastly if they do not want to end at bottom of the group.

Scorers:

Edinburgh 38 (26): Tries: Dougie Fife, Darcy Graham (2), Rory Sutherland, Simon Bergham, Cameron Fenton. Conversions: Hickey (4).

Kings 0 (0).

