PORT ELIZABETH – Southern Kings coach Robbie Kempson believes this weekend’s Guinness Pro14 derby against the Cheetahs in Port Elizabeth is the ideal opportunity for his side to draw a line in the sand and show how much they have improved over the past six months.
The Southern Kings will start as underdogs at home against Hawies Fourie’s side on Saturday, but will draw confidence out of their weekend victory over a second-string Stormers side in Knysna, as well as a good performance against the odds in their last Pro14 outing against Edinburgh.
But for them to take the next step forward, they need to inspire confidence in their abilities and having played second-fiddle to the Cheetahs over the past few seasons they now see this as an opportunity to put up a fighting performance and get some much-needed log points in the process.
Kempson believes it is extremely important for his side to put up a fighting performance at home this weekend, especially in the context of the competition.
“The other teams have shown us a bit more respect in playing full-strength sides against us,” said Kempson. “Edinburgh played a full-strength side as did Connacht. They are showing us a lot more respect in the manner in which they are putting out full-strength teams against us.