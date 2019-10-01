Previously on the Super Rugby roster, Rasta Rasivhenge is now in the Elite Referee Squad for Pro14. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DUBLIN – South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will take charge of his first Guinness Pro14 game this weekend.

The 33-year-old has become part of the Elite Referee Squad for the Guinness Pro14 having previously been apart of the Super Rugby roster since 2016. Rasivhenge will be familiar to Sevens fans having refereed the Olympic Sevens final in Rio in 2016 and has already appeared in the Guinness Pro14 last weekend as an assistant referee for Scarlets v Connacht.