Previously on the Super Rugby roster, Rasta Rasivhenge is now in the Elite Referee Squad for Pro14. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DUBLIN – South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge will take charge of his first Guinness Pro14 game this weekend. 

The 33-year-old has become part of the Elite Referee Squad for the Guinness Pro14 having previously been apart of the Super Rugby roster since 2016. Rasivhenge will be familiar to Sevens fans having refereed the Olympic Sevens final in Rio in 2016 and has already appeared in the Guinness Pro14 last weekend as an assistant referee for Scarlets v Connacht.

Rasivhenge also completes a fully neutral selection of referees across Round 2 which totals 284 appearances within the Guinness PRO14.

Rasivhenge's countryman Stuart Berry will be in charge of the Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby game in Dublin.

Weekend's list of appointed officials, Friday:

Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby 
RDS Arena, Dublin
Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU, 25th Championship appearance)
AR1: Stuart Gaffigan (IRFU) AR2: Mark Patton (IRFU)
TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets 
Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Referee: George Clancy (IRFU, 116th Championship appearance)
AR1: Ben Blain (SRU) AR2: Chris Busby (IRFU)
TMO: Simon MacDowell (IRFU)

South African referee Stuart Berry will handle the Leinster v Ospreys match this weekend. Photo: pro14rugby.org

Saturday:

Isuzu Southern Kings v Munster Rugby
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth
Referee: Dan Jones (WRU, 26th Championship appearance)
AR1: Mike Adamson (SRU) AR2: Paul Mente (SARU)

Zebre Rugby Club v Dragons
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU, 15th Championship appearance)
AR1: Andrea Piardi (FIR) AR2: Johnny Erskine (IRFU)
TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)

Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster Rugby
Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
Referee: Ian Davies (WRU, 77th Championship appearance)
AR1: Craig Evans (WRU) AR2: Griffin Colby (SARU)
TMO: Johan Greeff (SARU)

Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh
Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff
Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU, 25th Championship appearance)
AR1: Ben Whitehouse (WRU) AR2: Rob O’Sullivan (IRFU)
TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)

Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby 
The Sportsground, Galway
Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge (SARU, 1st Championship appearance)
AR1: Sam Grove-White (SRU) AR2: Ian Kenny (SRU)
TMO: Charles Samson (SRU) 

African News Agency (ANA)