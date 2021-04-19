Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff is staying at WP rugby

Western Province Rugby have secured the services of Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, who has also been appointed Stormers captain, for three more years. The World Cup-winner has led the Stormers regularly and will be supported in his new full-time role by lock Salmaan Moerat, who has been appointed vice captain. ALSO READ: Sharks to unleash Siya Kolisi against Stormers after ’tough’ conditioning program Kitshoff has racked up 101 caps for the Stormers and made his debut in 2012 as a 19-year-old. Moerat, although only 23, also has extensive leadership experience, having captained SA Schools, the Junior Springboks and Western Province Under -19. He also led the Stormers in a couple of their Preparation Series matches this year.

Kitshoff is the latest player to officially extend his time in the Cape, with players such as Damian Willemse, Scarra Ntubeni, Frans Malherbe, Seabelo Senatla, Neethling Fouche, Sazi Sandi, Leon Lyons, Nama Xaba, Kwenzo Blose and Evan Roos all committing their futures to Western Province Professional Rugby.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that having players like Kitshoff and Moerat lead the group is hugely significant.

“Steven is a world-class player on top of his game who has the respect of everyone in the rugby world. To have a person of his calibre and deep connection to this team as our talisman going forward is immense.

“‘Both Steven and Salmaan are proud products of our youth system and are inspirational figures both in our squad and for our faithful supporters. Their decision to remain with the Stormers is testimony to the good developmental work that has been carried out over the decades. We look forward to continue building off the rock-solid foundation they will provide for our team.”