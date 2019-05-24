DUBLIN – Star Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane was the only SA franchise player named in the Guinness Pro14 Dream Team which was announced on a British TV station on Thursday evening.
The 23-year-old Maxwane who hails from Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape, also bagged another award for scoring a record-equalling 14 tries in the season.
Congratulations @Sibahle_maxwane— Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) May 23, 2019
We are proud of you! 💪⭐ https://t.co/Ev3hq1wfnD
The Pro14 Dream Team:
15 Dan Evans (Ospreys), 14 Monty Ioane (Benetton Rugby), 13 Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues), 12 Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), 11 Rabz Maxwane (Toyota Cheetahs), 10 Jack Carty (Connacht), 9 John Cooney (Ulster), 8 Bill Mata (Edinburgh), 7 Colby Fainga’a (Connacht), 6 Peter O’Mahony (Munster), 5 Scott Fardy (Leinster), 4 Tadhg Beirne (Munster), 3 Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 2 Ken Owens (Scarlets) and 1 Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh)
African News Agency (ANA)