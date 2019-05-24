Rabz Maxwane in action for the Cheetahs during the Guinness Pro14 game between the Kings and the Cheetahs in 2018. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

DUBLIN – Star Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane was the only SA franchise player named in the Guinness Pro14 Dream Team which was announced on a British TV station on Thursday evening.

The 23-year-old Maxwane who hails from Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape, also bagged another award for scoring a record-equalling 14 tries in the season.