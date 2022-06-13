Tickets for URC final between Stormers and Bulls on sale from Tuesday

Cape Town - Tickets for the United Rugby Championship final between the Stormers and the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday will go on sale on Tuesday at 12h00 (SA time). Tickets for the all-South African battle will be available from TicketPro.

The Stormers set up the grand finale by securing a late and dramatic 17-15 victory over Ulster in their semi-final clash in Cape Town, while the Bulls caused an upset of note by defeating Leinster 27-26 in Dublin over the weekend. The Cape side’s knockout contest against the Irish side saw a whopping 34 000 spectators in attendance. For the quarter-final match against Edinburgh, the crowd was 20 000-fans strong. The hope is for that number to be increased even further for this weekend's blockbuster, with a push for full capacity happening at Parliament on Monday.

Currently, stadiums are allowed only 50 percent capacity, in line with Covid protocols.

The Stormers’ semi-final against Ulster marked the first time since 2012 that they contested in the top four of an international competition, and few will forget the last time they battled it out in the final of a major tournament - the 2010 Super Rugby final against their arch rivals in front of a packed crowd at Orlando Stadium, with the Bulls claiming a 25-17 win. The Stormers - who have now won 10 in a row - emerged as winners of the South African Shield and gained entry into the Championship Cup along with the Bulls and Sharks. Saturday’s match against the Bulls kicks off at 7.30pm.

