Monday, June 20, 2022

URC final medal ceremony well recieved on social media

Ruhan Nel of Stormers receives his winners medal after the United Rugby Championship Grand Final against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 30m ago

Cape Town — The decision by the United Rugby Championship and the Stormers to have children involved in the Grand Final medal ceremony was well-received world wide.

After the all-South African final between the Stormers and the Bulls, which the hosts won 18-13 at a wet Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night, the Stormers lined up in front of a group of kids to receive their winners’ medals.

In a proper game of two halves, the Stormers came back from being 3-7 down at half time.

While the Bulls controlled the opening 30 minutes of the encounter, they couldn’t convert their opportunities into points, other than a solo try by Harold Vorster in the second minute. After the break, the Stormers produced a massive display in the second half to sink the Pretoria side.

After the game, the URC shared a video on Twitter showing prop Neethling Fouche bowing down to have his medal put around his neck by a young boy. The video, captioned ‘Unity’, had close to 160 000 views on Monday afternoon.

The Stormers also shared a picture of the ceremony, this time showing speedster Seabelo Senatla on his knees, with a different boy giving him his medal.

The caption read: “Humbled by the outpouring of love that our team has received. This was about so much more than a rugby match. ⛈️💙🤍”

Many fans praised the concept of the medal ceremony and called for it to also feature next season.

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport

United Rugby ChampionshipBullsStormersRugbyCape Town Stadium

Wynona Louw