URC final win caps off ‘incredible journey’ for Stormers and Steven Kitshoff

Cape Town - Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff says winning the United Rugby Championship was “definitely up there” with winning the World Cup. The Stormers produced a second-half masterclass to come back from being 3-7 down at half time and ultimately defeat the Bulls 18-13 in a wet Cape Town on Saturday night.

The result marked the Stormers’ 11th straight URC win, while it was also the third time in a single season the Cape side have beaten Jake White’s Bulls. Speaking after the game, the 2019 World Cup winner said: “This win is definitely up there. Looking back, when we started our home leg and were just thinking of getting a top eight spot and qualifying for the European Cup. “We pushed those goals further and further, got a home semi (final) and then a home final. It’s been an incredible journey and it’s in the top two of my achievements.”

The Bulls started strongly and had the upper hand in the opening half but, despite their dominance in terms of possession and territory, they managed only one try through Harold Vorster after a powerful driving maul. The Stormers played like a different team after the break, and Kitshoff praised his team for the character they showed when they were under the pump.

“The chat behind the poles was mostly just to get back on task and focus on the next job. They were scoreless for quite a while after that. That we didn’t get flustered was quite amazing, but also shows how mature we were and got back to the plan.” Kitshoff also paid tribute to the very lively faithful.

