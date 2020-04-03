WATCH: Bok forward Uzair staying fit... with a rhythm and a beat

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town-born loose forward Uzair Cassiem has a different way of staying fit during this time of Covid-19 enforced lockdown. Let's just say it does not include kettle-balls, resistance bands, running marathons in his garden or doing tricky exercises involving toilet rolls.

The lanky blindside flanker started his career with the Johannesburg-based Golden Lions and has had short stints with the Falcons as well as the Mpumalanga-based Pumas

However, the Cape Town-born forward made his name at the Cheetahs in Super Rugby, before making his Springbok debut and ultimately being signed by Welsh team Scarlets for their Pro 14 campaign.

While all sport across the globe is currently under suspension, many countries are also experiencing a countrywide lockdown due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and it is no different for this Welsh-branch of the Cassiem clan, resident in Llanelli since 2018.