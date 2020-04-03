WATCH: Bok forward Uzair staying fit... with a rhythm and a beat
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town-born loose forward Uzair Cassiem has a different way of staying fit during this time of Covid-19 enforced lockdown. Let's just say it does not include kettle-balls, resistance bands, running marathons in his garden or doing tricky exercises involving toilet rolls.
The lanky blindside flanker started his career with the Johannesburg-based Golden Lions and has had short stints with the Falcons as well as the Mpumalanga-based Pumas
However, the Cape Town-born forward made his name at the Cheetahs in Super Rugby, before making his Springbok debut and ultimately being signed by Welsh team Scarlets for their Pro 14 campaign.
While all sport across the globe is currently under suspension, many countries are also experiencing a countrywide lockdown due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and it is no different for this Welsh-branch of the Cassiem clan, resident in Llanelli since 2018.
For now, confined to spending quality family-time mostly indoors, life in their Welsh home is no different from that of family and friends back in Strand, near Cape Town, where Springbok international Uzair was born and bred.
A self-proclaimed showman, Cassiem clearly does not have two left feet and, for a forward, he has a whole lot of rhythm. So, in the Cassiem household, while they may do a bit of gym and perhaps some running to stay fit, here they also make any floor... a dancefloor.
And they do it well.
Michael Jansen
IOL Sport