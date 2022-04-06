WATCH: Revenge definitely on Bulls’ minds against Stormers, warns flank Cyle Brink

Cape Town — The Bulls are still hurting from losing to the Stormers in January — and flank Cyle Brink says revenge will be on the minds of the Pretoria side in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship showdown at Cape Town Stadium (2pm kickoff). John Dobson’s team pulled off a sensational late ‘smash and grab’ at Loftus Versfeld on January 22 when replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet scored the winning try to secure a 30-26 triumph.

The Stormers had rocketed into an 18-0 lead after just 30 minutes through a brace of tries by wing Seabelo Senatla, as well as a conversion and two penalties by flyhalf Manie Libbok. ALSO READ: Stormers bench Springboks for crucial Bulls United Rugby Championship clash

The Bulls hit back with a vengeance, dotting down through hooker Johan Grobbelaar before halftime, and then scored three more tries in the second half via Madosh Tambwe, Embrose Papier and Elrigh Louw to be 26-18 ahead with 15 minutes to go. But the Stormers were not done yet, and after Herschel Jantjies rounded off after a stunning line-break by Warrick Gelant to make it 26-23, the Capetonians grabbed the spoils through De Wet’s score in the final five minutes.

Jake White’s Bulls are in a very different space now, though. They are coming off five consecutive URC wins — four of which have been with bonus points — and will feel confident that they can knock over the Stormers on Saturday.

When asked if revenge was on the Bulls’ minds this week, in-form No 7 flank Brink said: “Ja, definitely. To lose on Loftus leaves a bit of a sour taste in our mouths, so it would be nice to get one up on them — especially on their home field — and we’d like to get a bit of that back. I think it’s something we’re really looking forward to. “They are a good team. They’ve got a good set-piece, and a lot of good individuals that play really well and can break the game open. “We just need to stick to our structures and what we do, and the result is not something we can control. But if we stick to our structures and everybody shows up on the day, hopefully we can get the result.”

