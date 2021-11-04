Rosko Specman rejoins Stormers for United Rugby Championship home leg

Cape Town - The Stormers will be boosted by the return of Springbok wing Rosko Specman when they resume their United Rugby Championship campaign with home matches against Zebre Parma and Cardiff at Cape Town Stadium. Specman made his Stormers debut at the end of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA and will link up with the Cape side again on a short-term loan.

Having made his international bow against Georgia earlier this year, Specman has spent the last three months training with the Boks during the British and Irish Lions Series and the Lager Rugby Championship. The former Blitzboks said that he is looking forward to building new memories in the Fifteens code at the stadium he knew so well as a Sevens superstar. "I really enjoyed my short time in the Stormers environment earlier this year and can't wait to get out on the pitch at DHL Stadium, which is a stadium I already have some special memories of," he said.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said that having a weapon like Specman in the backline will be a major boost. "We all know what Rosko can offer when given just a little bit of space and given the strides we made in our attacking game on tour, we are looking forward to seeing how he will fit in. "We are back on home soil and we have all seen Rosko light up DHL Stadium for the BlitzBoks in the past so it is fantastic to have him on board and hopefully we will see more of him here in the future," he said.