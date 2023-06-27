All Blacks' Anton Lienert-Brown to miss Springbok Test after Super Rugby final yellow card

Wellington — New Zealand centre Anton Lienert-Brown is set to miss at least the first two games of The Rugby Championship next month after being hit with a three-week ban on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Waikato Chiefs back was suspended by a disciplinary committee from governing body SANZAAR for his dangerous tackle on Canterbury Crusaders wing Dallas McLeod in Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final.

Lienert-Brown was later cited, having been shown a yellow card for a head-on-head collision with McLeod during the Chiefs' 25-20 defeat to the Crusaders in Hamilton. He is banned until and including July 29, the disciplinary committee said in a statement. Having been included in the All Blacks squad, the 60-Test centre will sit out New Zealand's games away to Argentina on July 8 and home against South Africa in Auckland on July 15.

New Zealand then play Australia in Melbourne on July 29. Lienert-Brown could be available for that game if he attends a World Rugby coaching intervention programme, which would reduce his ban by a week.