All Blacks head into first camp as New Zealand’s Covid-19 restrictions lifted

WELLINGTON - The return of international rugby in New Zealand took a step closer on Monday with the All Blacks squad assembling for a training camp as the government relaxed Covid-19 restrictions.

The All Blacks play Australia in two Bledisloe Cup matches in Wellington on October 11 and in Auckland the following week, the first rugby Tests since the Six Nations was put on hold in late March due to the pandemic.

The training camp, in the eastern Bay of Plenty town of Whakatane, is the first opportunity All Blacks coach Ian Foster has had to work with the squad since naming it earlier this month.

A second camp will be held next week in Hamilton before they reassemble for the first Test against the Wallabies at Wellington Regional Stadium, which should be a full house following the government's decision to loosen Covid-19 curbs.

Whether crowds are to be allowed at Eden Park in Auckland for the second game will not be known until October 5. The country's largest city was the centre of a new outbreak of the novel coronavirus last month and is subject to tighter restrictions.