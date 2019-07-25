New Zealand Rugby expects a full-house for the All Blacks v Springboks match. Photo: Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason O'Brien

WELLINGTON – The All Blacks’ Wellington Test is officially sold out for this Saturday’s Investec Rugby Championship match against South Africa, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) announced on Thursday. NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew said confirmation that Westpac Stadium would be a full house, with an expanded capacity of 35,600, set the scene for a blockbuster night of rugby in the Capital.

“Anytime the All Blacks play South Africa it is a special occasion and it’s great to see the public once again come out in force for the first home Test of the year,” Tew said.

Saturday’s match is the only opportunity for New Zealand fans to see the two teams in action ahead of their opening pool match at Rugby World Cup in Japan.

It comes a year after South Africa beat that All Blacks 36-34 in an enthralling match at Westpac Stadium, and is the first of three home Tests for the All Blacks in 2019.

⚫️⚫️ Wellington city shows us how to #BACKBLACK! pic.twitter.com/q1nEb3OFVR — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 25, 2019

“I think people recognise the All Blacks will only play three Tests in New Zealand this year before departing for the Rugby World Cup," said Tew.

"I know the team are grateful for the incredible support they receive and it can make all the difference in a tight match."

African News Agency (ANA)