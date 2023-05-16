Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe to officiate Springboks’ Rugby Championship Test against Australia

Ireland’s Andrew Brace will be taking charge of their final Test in the competition, against Argentina in Johannesburg on July 29.

Durban — Ben O'Keeffe of New Zealand will officiate the Springboks ’ sold-out Rugby Championship clash against Australia in Pretoria on July 8, while Mathieu Raynal (France) will referee their Test against New Zealand in Auckland on 15 July.

Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) will preside over the first of the Boks’ three RWC warm-up games, against Argentina in Buenos Aires on August 5, with Brace officiating their clash against Wales in Cardiff on August 19, and Matthew Carley (England) taking charge of the highly-anticipated match against the All Blacks in London on August 25.

The two South African match officials who are on the RWC panel, Jaco Peyper (referee) and Marius Jonker (Television Match Official) were also handed a number of appointments for the international season, which kicks off in July.

Peyper officiates three internationals: the Rugby Championship match between Australia and Argentina in Sydney, where Jonker will be on TMO duty; and two Rugby World Cup warm-up games between Georgia and the US, and England v Fiji.