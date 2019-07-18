Emirates Airlines Park will host the Rugby Championship opener this weekend. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – New Zealand referee Paul Williams will be in charge at Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, on Saturday when South Africa host the touring Australians in the 2019 Rugby Championship opener. New Zealand's All Blacks will take on Argentina in the other Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

Williams has recently been rewarded with a place as one of the 12-man referee panel for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

For Saturday’s Test between the Springboks and the Wallabies, he will be assisted by Matthew Carley (England) and Karl Dickson (England), while Rowan Kitt (England) will be the television match official.

In the Rugby Championship clash between Argentina and the New Zealand All Blacks at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, Australian referee Angus Gardner will be the man in the middle.

African News Agency (ANA)