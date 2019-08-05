Creevy is now 34 and massively experienced with 81 caps for the Pumas. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Argentina are going to be formidable opponents for the Springboks when they clash in Salta on Saturday night. Here are five players the Boks will have to keep a close eye on:

Nicolas Sanchez

The points machine is one of just four overseas-based players in the Pumas’ squad, with the majority of players being drawn from the Jaguares’ Super Rugby team.

The 30-year-old did play for the Jaguares between 2016 and 2018 before this year joining Stade Francais in Paris. Sanchez has a sharp boot and the Boks will know that they have to very careful with their discipline.

Sanchez has scored 11 tries, 99 conversions, 140 penalties and 12 drop goals for 709 points in international rugby.

Agustin Creevy

The veteran hooker did not travel to Australia for the Rugby Championship match played on the same day that the Boks drew with the All Blacks because of injury, but he will be fit to play the Bok this weeks.

Creevy is now 34 and massively experienced. He has 81 caps for the Pumas and has a reputation for being one of rugby’s wiliest operators. He is a niggly hooker that gets under the skin of the opposition and always has a word to whisper to the referee.

Emiliano Boffelli

The 24-year-old fullback is a seriously slippery customer. He is lean, keen and electrifying on the counter attack.

Boffelli bamboozeld defences in Super Rugby when he launched attacks from deep with his hot stepping and sheer pace. The Boks will have to cut down Boffelli’s time and space on the ball to negate this serious attacking weapon.

Pablo Matera of the Pumas in action during the Argentina captains run at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: EPA/Darren England

Pablo Matera

The flank is openly recognised as one of the best players in the world.

The 26-year-old boasts all the attributes of a classic opensider.

He is quick to the ball, skilful in his offloads, savage in defence and a meticulous winner of ball at the breakdown. Matera is coming off a brilliant Super Rugby campaign in which he was a regular winner of the Man of the Match award for the Jaguares. In one sublime performance alone, he almost single-handedly defeated the Sharks at Jonsson Kings Park.

Joaquin Tuculet

The versatile Tuculet has been an elusive customer for the Pumas since 2012, mounting attacks from fullback, centre or the wing.

He is equally happy in all of those positions and has amassed 51 caps for his country. Prior to settling down with the Jaguares in 2016, he played for the Sale Sharks, Cardiff Blues, Grenoble in France and Bordeaux.

Tuculet is an experienced finisher that will create havoc if the Boks do not look after him.





