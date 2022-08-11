Richie Mo’unga to start at flyhalf as All Blacks make four changes for Ellis Park Test

Johannesburg — Richie Mo'unga is one of four changes the All Blacks have made to their starting XV for the Rugby Championship Test against Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday. Mo'unga replaces Beauden Barrett, who is fit enough to take his place on the bench after his nasty collision mid-air with Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse in Nelspruit last week.

The other three changes are in the forward pack. Props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, and blindside flank Shannon Frizell have all been named to start. Uncapped tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has been named in the reserves.

"Belief and confidence remain high in our group, which is working incredibly hard this week,” said under-fire All Black coach Ian Foster. “Playing at Ellis Park is always a special occasion for any All Black team, and this weekend will be no different.

“Adding to that, the Freedom Cup is on the line which makes this a challenge that everyone is looking forward to.” All Blacks starting XV: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (capt), 6 Shannon Frizzell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitlock, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Ethan de Groot. Replacements: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea. *This article is sponsored by The Capital Hotels and Apartments.

