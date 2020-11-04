SA Rugby welcomes Rugby Championship changes

DURBAN - SA Rugby has welcomed the announcement by Sanzaar that the Rugby Championship is to be refreshed and is to take on a new format.

The Rugby Championship – the flagship of southern hemisphere rugby – will be restructured to include a 12-match format with teams playing each other on a home or away basis through the new mini-tour match schedule that was adopted in 2019.

“We welcome the changes announced to the Rugby Championship with our Sanzaar partners and we are looking forward to see what the new strategic plan for the competition entails, with possible international expansion on the cards,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Although we had to change our domestic focus (the movement from Super Rugby into what will be a Pro 16), we still have a long history with the All Blacks and Wallabies as well as a long-standing friendship with the Pumas and we look forward to more world class Test rugby.

“Ever since the Tri-Nations was first contested in 1996, and more recently the Rugby Championship from 2012, a team from the southern hemisphere has won the Rugby World Cup five out of six times – which is testimony to the high quality of test rugby played on this side of the equator.”