Wallabies ready for ‘great’ challenge against Springboks

Cape Town — The Wallabies, under Eddie Jones, see facing the Springboks in Pretoria as a "great" challenge and are pushing for a historical first victory at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kickoff 5:05 PM). It will also be the first time since 2019 that the Australian rugby team will be playing a Test in South Africa, having played all of the clashes for the last couple of seasons of the Rugby Championship at home.

Prop Allan Alaalatoa, one of a handful of players who have played in South Africa before, said on Monday that they are excited to start the new chapter under Jones. Jones, who was axed by England, was appointed Wallabies boss earlier this year after New Zealander Dave Rennie was sacked. "Being part of the first team to beat South Africa in Pretoria, mate, that would be awesome," he said during an online press conference.

Australia touched down in Johannesburg on Sunday and had their first training session at altitude, something they will have to get used to very quickly ahead of Saturday's match. Alaalatoa recently picked up a calf injury and missed the Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific semi-final. But indicated that he recovered and is looking forward to the challenge against the Springboks should he get selected. There were concerns about his availability a month ago, but the Wallabies will be able to call on him to help control the Boks' setpiece.

"I'm in a good place at the moment, I have been ticking all the boxes. I came into camp last week and did all the training. I will be ready to go on the weekend if selected. "At the time (missing the playoff) I had the mentality that I will do everything in my power to be available for that game. I just ticked all the boxes. But we got a lot of opinions from outside the Brumbies. "We thought if I had to play more than 30 minutes, I would not be up to that yet. If the boys had gotten the dub (win), there was a high chance I would play the final.

"I came back from my injury a lot earlier than I was meant to, so that is a positive." He added that he did not decide to miss the Brumbies' playoff match to give him the best chance to recover for the Championship and Wallaby duties.