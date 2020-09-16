Rugby fans can 'attend' Super Fan Saturday in unique opportunity

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - After months of sitting on the bench, South Africa’s Vodacom Super Rugby teams have been unshackled and are ready to tackle. The teams will take to the field of Loftus Versfeld on Saturday 26 September in a spectacular Vodacom Super Fan Saturday double-header. The Vodacom Bulls will kick-start Vodacom Super Fan Saturday as they take on the Cell C Sharks. And they’ll be followed by the epic clash between the Emirates Lions and the DHL Stormers. Upload to show up For the first time in the history of South African rugby, fans can get behind their team like never before. They simply need to upload to show up.

By taking a photo of themselves in their favourite Vodacom Super Rugby supporters’ gear and uploading it to their favourite team’s Vodacom Super Fan Saturday website, fans will book their seat in the Fan Stand for the epic return of rugby.

Fans can visit the website, click on their favourite team and upload their photo to their team’s page. Fans who upload their photos stand a chance to win prize hampers consisting of Vodacom data and Vodacom Super Rugby jerseys.

To book your seat, click here.

Thousands of fan images will be printed on giant cardboard cut-outs that will be placed in the seats at Loftus Versfeld, creating a festival of fandom.

This is the only ticket any fan anywhere in South Africa needs to get back in the game and still support their team.

Every point scored during the double-header will result in a donation of R2,500 to #RugbyUnites.

Rugby unity for a good cause

Vodacom Super Fan Saturday will join in partnership with the South African Rugby Legends Association for a good cause. Every point scored during the double-header will result in a donation of R2,500 to #RugbyUnites. This project aims to supply food parcels to various charities around South Africa to help alleviate the burden caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So rugby fans, it’s time to Click, Pause and then Engage with Vodacom Super Fan Saturday – because your picture is worth a thousand cheers.

Rugby fans reunite! Upload your photo and you could see yourself in the stands when our teams do battle at the Vodacom #SuperFanSaturday double header. For a chance to win your spot and other cool prizes, enter here: https://t.co/x0tI6oP7g5 pic.twitter.com/dQBhQkZpQI — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) September 16, 2020

Staff Reporter