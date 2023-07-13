Tributes have been pouring since the news of Nick Koster’s death was confirmed on Tuesday. The former Western Province and Stormers player was celebrated on social media and remembered as being one of the most talented school rugby players of his generation.

Koster was known his scoring prowess as a school boy at Bishops, who later went on to make his Currie Cup debut with Western Province at the age of 19 and picked on the bench for the Barbarians that year. He went on to play his first match for the Stormers a year later in 2009. His former union WP Rugby sent their condolences after Koster’s untimely death was made public. “The WP Rugby community is saddened to learn of the passing of former DHL Stormers and DHL WP player Nick Koster. An incredibly talented player who represented DHL WP from age-group level and earned 26 DHL Stormers caps, he will be dearly missed.”

The forward also played for Bath and Bristol in England. “The club is devastated to hear of the tragic passing of hugely popular former player Nick Koster at the age of 34.” “Rest in peace, Nick”, said the Bristol Bears on Twitter.

Rugby fans on social media remembered Koster with a great fondness. My first thought this morning when I read about Nick Koster was it must be bullshit. Rest In Peace Nick. What a lovely human being he was. A true gentlemen and what a good human. My thoughts are with his wife, kids and the rest of the Koster clan. Life is short. Share the love… — Anthony Johnson (@RugbyAgent_Ant) July 12, 2023 This Twitter user described the No 8 as ‘the nicest guy to ever pull on a Bath jersey’. Devastated one of the nicest guys to ever pull on the @BathRugby jersey is gone. RIP Nick Koster pic.twitter.com/u4Iw7TMRD2 — matt banahan (@mattbanahan1) July 12, 2023 While IOL Sport’s Herman Gibbs, shared his memories of Koster, mentioning his son, Herschelle, who also went to watch the forward during his days playing at Bishops.