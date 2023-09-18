Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, September 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

A match made in Mzansi ... Romania star’s father met his mother after playing Springboks at 1995 World Cup

Romania's inside centre Taylor Gontineac runs with the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against the Springboks

Romania's inside centre Taylor Gontineac runs with the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool B match against the Springboks. His father, who also played centre, met his mother after they played the Springboks during the 1995 World Cup. Photo: Romain Perrocheau/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Playing in a Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle for any rugby player but the quadrennial showpiece tournament has an even deeper significance for Romania centre Taylor Gontineac.

The 23-year-old's parents met after his father Romeo, also a centre, played for Romania against his mother's native South Africa in Cape Town at the 1995 World Cup.

"It's a family history, my parents met after this match in South Africa in 1995 and I think if it wasn't for that match I wouldn't be here today," he chuckled after getting his shot at playing the Springboks in Bordeaux on Sunday.

"It's a nice little tribute for me and my family to play against South Africa, the world champions, more than 20 years after my dad. It's fantastic and a wonderful feeling."

Gontineac senior stayed on briefly in South Africa before playing club rugby for 14 years in France, where his son Taylor was born, raised and now plays for Rouen Normandie.

Although both lost to South Africa at their respective World Cups, Romeo Gontineac will retain some bragging rights as his Romania side went down only 21-8 at Newlands in 1995 while Taylor was on the wrong end of a 76-0 thrashing on Sunday.

Reuters

Related Topics:

RWC 2023RugbyRugbyWorldCup