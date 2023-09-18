Playing in a Rugby World Cup is the pinnacle for any rugby player but the quadrennial showpiece tournament has an even deeper significance for Romania centre Taylor Gontineac. The 23-year-old's parents met after his father Romeo, also a centre, played for Romania against his mother's native South Africa in Cape Town at the 1995 World Cup.

"It's a family history, my parents met after this match in South Africa in 1995 and I think if it wasn't for that match I wouldn't be here today," he chuckled after getting his shot at playing the Springboks in Bordeaux on Sunday. "It's a nice little tribute for me and my family to play against South Africa, the world champions, more than 20 years after my dad. It's fantastic and a wonderful feeling."