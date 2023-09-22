Adapt or die … Springboks can play in different weather conditions, says Mzwandile Stick ahead of Ireland clash

Defending champions South Africa are "well prepared" to take on the top-ranked team in the world on Saturday even if conditions are on the wet and windy side, backs coach Mzwandile Stick said on Friday. With the heatwave of a French summer giving way to autumnal rain in Paris, there is every possibility that Saturday's Rugby World Cup Pool B match against Ireland at the Stade de France will be played in more awkward conditions than either side has encountered in their previous two matches.

"We are good travellers, we know how to adapt to conditions," said Stick, adding that the Springboks had prepared specifically while in their pre-tournament training camp. "When we were in Toulon we had very warm conditions so now it's cooler in Paris and we're enjoying it. But even when we were in Corsica we were trying to make our balls wet so we could train for these conditions. "Also remember we have a place in South Africa called PE (Port Elizabeth) and Cape Town where you get four weathers in a day. So the guys are used to these conditions. They are well prepared."

The Boks head into the match on the back of a hard-fought 18-3 win over Scotland and a rather more straightforward 76-0 thrashing of Romania. The Irish, who beat South Africa in Dublin in November, are a different class. "We are playing against the best team in the world," said Stick, adding that there was a marked difference to playing the game in Paris.

"They are not number one for nothing, surely they are doing something right. "They are a well-organised nation when playing at home. The World Cup is a different story.