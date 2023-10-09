Independent Online
Monday, October 9, 2023

Argentina lose Pablo Matera for Wales Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Argentina's Pablo Matera in action during the Rugby World Cup

FILE - Argentina's Pablo Matera in action during the Rugby World Cup. Photo: Ashley Western/Colorsport/DPPI via AFP

Published 1h ago

Flanker Pablo Matera has been ruled out of Argentina's Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against Wales this weekend with a right hamstring muscle tear, the team said on Monday.

Matera picked up the injury in the Pumas' 39-27 victory over Japan on Sunday, ruling him out of next Saturday's game against Wales.

"Pablo Matera suffered a grade 3 tear in his right hamstring," Argentina said on social media.

The 30-year-old went off after 25 minutes of the decisive Group D match in Nantes.

The injury to the former Stade Francais player who is now under contract with Japan's Honda Heat, is a blow to the South Americans, as he is one of the senior members of the team and a leader in the locker room.

AFP

