Flanker Pablo Matera has been ruled out of Argentina's Rugby World Cup quarter-final match against Wales this weekend with a right hamstring muscle tear, the team said on Monday.
Matera picked up the injury in the Pumas' 39-27 victory over Japan on Sunday, ruling him out of next Saturday's game against Wales.
"Pablo Matera suffered a grade 3 tear in his right hamstring," Argentina said on social media.
The 30-year-old went off after 25 minutes of the decisive Group D match in Nantes.
The injury to the former Stade Francais player who is now under contract with Japan's Honda Heat, is a blow to the South Americans, as he is one of the senior members of the team and a leader in the locker room.
