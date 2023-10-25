Experienced scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli is one of three changes made by Argentina head coach Michael Cheika for Friday's Rugby World Cup third place play-off with England to the side that began the semi-final with New Zealand. Cubelli, 34, returns to the starting lineup after missing last Friday's 44-6 thrashing by the All Blacks.

Young lock Pedro Rubiolo and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente are the other changes. Cubelli comes in for Gonzalo Bertranou, Rubiolo replaces Tomas Lavanini and De La Fuente is in for Santiago Chocobares. Cheika's side get a chance to avenge their opening pool stage defeat by England, who beat the Pumas 27-10 despite playing most of the match with just 14 men after Tom Curry was red carded.

Rubiolo, De la Fuente, No 8 Facundo Isa and replacement fly-half Nicolas Sanchez are the only players who did not feature in the pool game. The Pumas are aiming to match their best ever finish in a World Cup, when they beat hosts France to claim third place in 2007.

Team (15-1) Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo Replacements: Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruno, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicholas Sanchez, Matias Moroni