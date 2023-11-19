Back-to-back world champions, but the Springboks are only the sixth most valuable rugby brand

South Africa’s national rugby team, the Springboks, is the sixth most valuable national rugby brand at US $117.2 million (around R2.14 billion), according to Brand Finance. Despite beating the All Blacks going back-to-back to win the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the Boks are not even half as valuable as the New Zealand national rugby team, which is valued at US $282 million (R5.18 billion).

The Sprinboks are number four on the top ten list for ‘Strongest Rugby Brands’, which is again led by the All Blacks. Managing Director for Brand Finance, Mark Crowe, said revenue from sponsorship and merchandising drove the boom of the All Blacks rugby team. Even though South Africa beat them at every tournament clutch moment, the Springboks are behind England as the “Strongest rugby brand” with a score of 81.5 while the Roses were scored 87.6.

In terms of value, England, France, Ireland and Wales are ahead of the Springboks. England national rugby is valued at US $263.8 million, France at US $159.4 million and Ireland at US $150.4 million and Wales at US $131.6 million. “Propelled by its 15th Six Nations win in March 2023, Ireland Rugby (brand value up 94% to USD150 million, EUR145 million) is another rising brand as 2023’s fastest-grower.