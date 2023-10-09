"Following his planned visit to the surgeon who had operated on him, Antoine Dupont received authorisation to resume rugby training from today," the French rugby federation announced. Since rejoining the squad, Dupont moved quickly from bike and pool work to running drills, and Monday's green light means the combative scrum-half will be back in the thick of full contact. That gives him a week of training at just the right time.

France topped Pool A and will take on defending World Cup champions South Africa at the Stade de France on Sunday. Maxime Lucu deputised at number nine for Dupont in their final pool game against Italy, Baptiste Couilloud coming off the bench in the 60-7 victory. AFP