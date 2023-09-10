Independent Online
Big blow for Japan as skipper ruled out of Rugby World Cup opener

Kazuki Himeno of the Japanese national rugby union team

Captain Kazuki Himeno failed to shake off a calf injury and was replaced by Amanaki Saumaki just before kick off of Japan's World Cup opener. Picture: Hidenori Nagai/Yomiuri/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Captain Kazuki Himeno failed to shake off a calf injury and was replaced by Amanaki Saumaki just before kick off of Japan's Rugby World Cup opener against Chile on Sunday.

It provoked a shuffle in the pack with Jack Cornelsen moving from the second row to take Himeno's spot at No.8 for the Group D game in Toulouse.

Saumaki, who was not in the original matchday 23, came in to fill the gap at lock with scrum-half Yutaka Nagare named as captain.

Himeno had missed the 'captain's run', the traditional eve-of-match training session, at Toulouse Stadium on Saturday.

"He has got a bit of a calf problem," assistant coach Tony Brown had said.

Ahead of the game Chile's defensive coach Emiliano Caffera identified the 29-year-old Himeno as one of the "key players" for Japan that needed to be stopped.

Teams (15-1)

Chile: Inaki Ayarza; Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, Franco Velarde;   Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Alfonso Escobar, Raimundo Martinez, Martin Sigren (capt); Javier Eissmann, Clemente Saavedra; Matias Dittus, Diego Escobar, Javier Carrasco

Replacements: Augusto Bohme, Salvador Lues, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Santiago Pedrero, Ignacio Silva, Lukas Carvallo, Jose Ignacio Larenas

Coach: Pablo Lemoine (URU)

Japan: Semisi Masirewa; Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula; Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare (capt); Jack Cornelsen, Kanji Shimokawa, Michael Leitch; Amato Fakatava; Amanaki Saumaki, Jiwon Gu, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki

Replacements: Shota Horie, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Shota Fukui, Naoto Saito, Tomoki Osada, Lomano Lemeki

Coach: Jamie Joseph (NZL)

Referee: Nic Berry (AUS)

AFP

